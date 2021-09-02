 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blowout: Davenport Assumption puts together statement win over Dubuque Wahlert 48-14
0 comments

Blowout: Davenport Assumption puts together statement win over Dubuque Wahlert 48-14

{{featured_button_text}}

Yes, Davenport Assumption looked superb in beating Dubuque Wahlert, but no autographs please after its 48-14 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Davenport Assumption blunted Dubuque Wahlert's dreams of a rally by mirroring its final period points total.

Davenport Assumption's reign showed as it carried a 41-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Davenport Assumption's offense stormed to a 27-0 lead over Dubuque Wahlert at halftime.

Davenport Assumption drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Dubuque Wahlert after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants preview September 2nd

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News