Blowout: Davenport Assumption puts together statement win over Dubuque Wahlert 48-14

Yes, Davenport Assumption looked superb in beating Dubuque Wahlert, but no autographs please after its 48-14 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Davenport Assumption blunted Dubuque Wahlert's dreams of a rally by mirroring its final period points total.

Davenport Assumption's reign showed as it carried a 41-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Davenport Assumption's offense stormed to a 27-0 lead over Dubuque Wahlert at halftime.

Davenport Assumption drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Dubuque Wahlert after the first quarter.

