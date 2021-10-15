 Skip to main content
Blowout: Cedar Rapids Prairie puts together statement win over Iowa City West 50-14

Cedar Rapids Prairie left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Iowa City West 50-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

Cedar Rapids Prairie drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Iowa City West after the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense stomped on to a 24-7 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's dominance showed as it carried a 37-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , Iowa City West squared up on Davenport Central in a football game . Click here for a recap

