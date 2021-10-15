Blowout: Cedar Rapids Prairie puts together statement win over Iowa City West 50-14

Cedar Rapids Prairie left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Iowa City West 50-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
Cedar Rapids Prairie drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Iowa City West after the first quarter.
The Hawks' offense stomped on to a 24-7 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
Cedar Rapids Prairie's dominance showed as it carried a 37-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
