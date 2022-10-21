Blowout: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley delivers statement win over Iowa City West 35-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Iowa City West 35-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley moved in front of Iowa City West 28-14 to begin the final quarter.
The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Iowa City West faced off on October 22, 2021 at Iowa City West High School. For a full recap, click here.
