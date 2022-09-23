 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blank check: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar writes off Traer North Tama with nothing but zeroes 42-0

  • 0

An electrician would've been needed to get Traer North Tama on the scoreboard because Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar wouldn't allow it in a 42-0 shutout on September 23 in Iowa football.

The last time Traer North Tama and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar played in a 39-29 game on September 24, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News