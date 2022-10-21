Blank check: Pella Christian writes off Iowa City Regina with nothing but zeroes 31-0

Pella Christian's defense throttled Iowa City Regina, resulting in a 31-0 shutout during this Iowa football game.
The first quarter gave Pella Christian a 7-0 lead over Iowa City Regina.
The Eagles fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Regals' expense.
Pella Christian struck to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
