Big start becomes big finish as Durant bowls over Wilton 28-8

Durant lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 28-8 win over Wilton on September 16 in Iowa football.

Durant opened with a 16-0 advantage over Wilton through the first quarter.

The Beavers trimmed the margin to make it 22-8 at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.