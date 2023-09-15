Bettendorf topped Marion Linn-Mar 21-14 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

Bettendorf opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a close 21-14 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Bulldogs and the Lions were both scoreless.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.