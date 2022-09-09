Bettendorf Pleasant Valley works extra shift to take care of Marion Linn-Mar in OT classic 14-7

A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Bettendorf Pleasant Valley needed to top Marion Linn-Mar in a 14-7 at Marion Linn-Mar High on September 9 in Iowa football action.
The Lions took a 7-0 lead over the Spartans heading to the intermission locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Marion Linn-Mar locked in a 7-7 stalemate.
Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Spartans and the Lions were both scoreless.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with September 10, 2021 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
