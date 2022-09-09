 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley works extra shift to take care of Marion Linn-Mar in OT classic 14-7

  • 0

A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Bettendorf Pleasant Valley needed to top Marion Linn-Mar in a 14-7 at Marion Linn-Mar High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

The Lions took a 7-0 lead over the Spartans heading to the intermission locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Marion Linn-Mar locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Spartans and the Lions were both scoreless.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with September 10, 2021 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spirit Lake blanks Forest City 47-0

Spirit Lake didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Forest City's attack in a virtuoso 47-0 performance in Iowa high…

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News