Bettendorf Pleasant Valley slingshots past Iowa City 31-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 31-14 win over Iowa City in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport North and Iowa City took on Iowa City West on September 24 at Iowa City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for the Little Hawks, who began with a 7-0 edge over the Spartans through the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead over the Little Hawks.
