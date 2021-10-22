Bettendorf Pleasant Valley overwhelms Iowa City West 41-20

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley showered the scoreboard with points to drown Iowa City West 41-20 at Iowa City West High on October 22 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over Iowa City West after the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 14-6 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped over Iowa City West when the fourth quarter began 27-13.

