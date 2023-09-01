Bettendorf Pleasant Valley grabbed the final advantage in a 36-35 extra time victory over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy for an Iowa high school football victory at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 14-0 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Spartans and the Cougars locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first overtime period.

The Spartans held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

