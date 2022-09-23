Bettendorf Pleasant Valley engulfs Davenport North in point barrage 49-12

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put away Davenport North 49-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 28-6 lead over Davenport North.
The Spartans opened a lopsided 42-6 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley steamrolled to a 49-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North played in a 44-0 game on September 24, 2021. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 9, Davenport North faced off against Dubuque Senior and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Marion Linn-Mar on September 9 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.