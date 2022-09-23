 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley engulfs Davenport North in point barrage 49-12

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put away Davenport North 49-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 28-6 lead over Davenport North.

The Spartans opened a lopsided 42-6 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley steamrolled to a 49-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North played in a 44-0 game on September 24, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 9, Davenport North faced off against Dubuque Senior and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Marion Linn-Mar on September 9 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.

