Bettendorf Pleasant Valley grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 28-23 win against Cedar Rapids Prairie in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 14-3 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Spartans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Hawks' 20-14 advantage in the fourth quarter.

