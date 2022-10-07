Bettendorf Pleasant Valley barely gives Iowa City a chance in blowout victory 51-21

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Iowa City 51-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Iowa City through the first quarter.
The Spartans registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Little Hawks.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pulled to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Iowa City faced off on October 8, 2021 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 23, Iowa City faced off against Iowa City West and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport North on September 23 at Davenport North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.