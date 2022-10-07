Bettendorf Pleasant Valley barely gives Iowa City a chance in blowout victory 51-21

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Iowa City 51-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Iowa City through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Little Hawks.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pulled to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

