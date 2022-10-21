Bettendorf overwhelms Davenport North 48-15

Davenport North got no credit and no consideration from Bettendorf, which slammed the door 48-15 at Bettendorf High on October 21 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 7-0 lead over Davenport North.
The Bulldogs fought to a 31-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Bettendorf thundered to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
