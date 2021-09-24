Bettendorf overpowers Davenport Central in thorough beating 45-7

Bettendorf offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Davenport Central with an all-around effort during this 45-7 victory on September 24 in Iowa football action.
Bettendorf opened with a 3-0 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs opened a towering 17-0 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
Bettendorf stomped on over Davenport Central 31-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 9, Davenport Central faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Bettendorf took on Muscatine on September 10 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
