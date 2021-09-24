Bettendorf overpowers Davenport Central in thorough beating 45-7

Bettendorf offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Davenport Central with an all-around effort during this 45-7 victory on September 24 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf opened with a 3-0 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a towering 17-0 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Bettendorf stomped on over Davenport Central 31-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

