Bettendorf edges Davenport North in snug affair 17-10

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Bettendorf nabbed it to nudge past Davenport North 17-10 on October 22 in Iowa football action.

The Bulldogs opened with a 7-3 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 17-3 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Davenport North fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Bettendorf would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

