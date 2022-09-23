Bettendorf deals goose eggs to Davenport Central in fine defensive showing 48-0

Bettendorf's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Davenport Central 48-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 17-0 lead over Davenport Central.
Defense ruled the second quarter as the Bulldogs and the Blue Devils were both scoreless.
Bettendorf breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport Central squared off with September 24, 2021 at Davenport Central High School last season.
