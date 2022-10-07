Bettendorf darts by Iowa City West in easy victory 42-6

Bettendorf swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Iowa City West 42-6 during this Iowa football game.
In recent action on September 23, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Central and Iowa City West took on Iowa City on September 23 at Iowa City West High School. For a full recap, click here.
