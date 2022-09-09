Bent but not broken: Muscatine weathers scare to dispatch Bettendorf 37-34

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Muscatine didn't mind, dispatching Bettendorf 37-34 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.
Bettendorf authored a promising start, taking a 14-9 advantage over Muscatine at the end of the first quarter.
The Muskies kept a 23-20 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Muskies and the Bulldogs each scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Bettendorf and Muscatine squared off with September 10, 2021 at Bettendorf High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
