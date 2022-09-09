 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bent but not broken: Dike-New Hartford weathers scare to dispatch Clear Lake 28-20

Dike-New Hartford surfed the tension to ride to a 28-20 win over Clear Lake in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wolverines' offense moved in front for a 26-14 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Lions rallied with a 6-2 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Wolverines prevailed.

Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Clear Lake faced off on September 10, 2021 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

