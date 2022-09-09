Bent but not broken: Dike-New Hartford weathers scare to dispatch Clear Lake 28-20

Dike-New Hartford surfed the tension to ride to a 28-20 win over Clear Lake in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wolverines' offense moved in front for a 26-14 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Lions rallied with a 6-2 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Wolverines prevailed.

