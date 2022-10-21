Beginning was the end: Eldridge North Scott opens an early gap to jar Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-10

Eldridge North Scott controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-10 victory over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant after the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 49-3 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Panthers outpointed the Lancers 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

