Eldridge North Scott controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-10 victory over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.
Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant after the first quarter.
The Lancers registered a 49-3 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Panthers outpointed the Lancers 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant squared off with October 22, 2021 at Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant last season. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on October 7, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Clinton in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.