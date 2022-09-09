Beginning was the end: Britt West Hancock opens an early gap to jar Lake Mills 60-6

NASA would envy the blast off Britt West Hancock authored on Friday while dispatching Lake Mills 60-6 in Iowa high school football on September 9.
Last season, Britt West Hancock and Lake Mills squared off with September 10, 2021 at Britt West Hancock High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.