Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Ottumwa past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 54-6

Ottumwa broke out to an early lead and topped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 54-6 on October 1 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 20-0 lead over the J-Hawks.

The Bulldogs' offense roared to a 40-0 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

The Bulldogs' supremacy showed as they carried a 40-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

