Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Iowa City Regina past Wilton 35-7
Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Iowa City Regina past Wilton 35-7

Iowa City Regina dominated from start to finish in a resounding 35-7 win over Wilton in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.

The Regals opened with a 21-0 advantage over the Beavers through the first quarter.

Iowa City Regina registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over Wilton.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 35-7 tie.

In recent action on September 10, Wilton faced off against Riverside Highland and Iowa City Regina took on Wellman Mid-Prairie on September 10 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

