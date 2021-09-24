Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Iowa City Regina past Wilton 35-7

Iowa City Regina dominated from start to finish in a resounding 35-7 win over Wilton in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.
The Regals opened with a 21-0 advantage over the Beavers through the first quarter.
Iowa City Regina registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over Wilton.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 35-7 tie.
