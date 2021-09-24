Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Iowa City Regina past Wilton 35-7

Iowa City Regina dominated from start to finish in a resounding 35-7 win over Wilton in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.

The Regals opened with a 21-0 advantage over the Beavers through the first quarter.

Iowa City Regina registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over Wilton.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 35-7 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.