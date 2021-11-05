Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Iowa City past Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 32-13

Iowa City took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 32-13 for an Iowa high school football victory on November 5.
Iowa City made the first move by forging a 14-0 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy after the first quarter.
The Little Hawks kept a 20-7 intermission margin at the Cougars' expense.
The third quarter gave the Little Hawks a 20-13 lead over the Cougars.
