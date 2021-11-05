Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Iowa City past Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 32-13

Iowa City took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 32-13 for an Iowa high school football victory on November 5.

Iowa City made the first move by forging a 14-0 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy after the first quarter.

The Little Hawks kept a 20-7 intermission margin at the Cougars' expense.

The third quarter gave the Little Hawks a 20-13 lead over the Cougars.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.