Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Forest City past Lake Mills 43-6
Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Forest City past Lake Mills 43-6

Forest City jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 43-6 win over Lake Mills at Lake Mills High on August 28 in Iowa football action.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Forest City took control in the third quarter with a 43-6 advantage over Lake Mills.

Forest City registered a 22-0 advantage at intermission over Lake Mills.

The first quarter gave Forest City a 14-0 lead over Lake Mills.

