Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Forest City past Lake Mills 43-6

Forest City jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 43-6 win over Lake Mills at Lake Mills High on August 28 in Iowa football action.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Forest City took control in the third quarter with a 43-6 advantage over Lake Mills.

Forest City registered a 22-0 advantage at intermission over Lake Mills.

The first quarter gave Forest City a 14-0 lead over Lake Mills.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.