Baxter trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 52-23 win over Springville in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Springville, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Baxter through the end of the first quarter.

The Bolts kept a 22-9 halftime margin at the Orioles' expense.

Baxter stormed to a 44-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Bolts added to their advantage with an 8-7 margin in the closing period.

