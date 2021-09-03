Aplington-Parkersburg's convoy passes Osage 26-14

Aplington-Parkersburg trucked Osage on the road to a 26-14 victory on September 3 in Iowa football action.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Aplington-Parkersburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-14 lead over Osage.

Osage took a 14-6 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg heading to halftime locker room.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

