Aplington-Parkersburg's convoy passes Osage 26-14

Aplington-Parkersburg trucked Osage on the road to a 26-14 victory on September 3 in Iowa football action.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Aplington-Parkersburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-14 lead over Osage.
Osage took a 14-6 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg heading to halftime locker room.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.
