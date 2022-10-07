Aplington-Parkersburg rides to cruise-control win over Manly Central Springs 48-7

Manly Central Springs had no answers as Aplington-Parkersburg compiled a 48-7 victory in Iowa high school football action on October 7.

Aplington-Parkersburg drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Manly Central Springs after the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Manly Central Springs battled back to make it 41-7 in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Falcons, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

