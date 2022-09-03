Aplington-Parkersburg comes from behind to stop Osage 34-17

Aplington-Parkersburg trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 34-17 win over Osage in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Osage, as it began with a 17-14 edge over Aplington-Parkersburg through the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Aplington-Parkersburg broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-17 lead over Osage.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Falcons, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.