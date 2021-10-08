Aplington-Parkersburg blankets Manly Central Springs with suffocating defensive effort 47-0

Aplington-Parkersburg's defense throttled Manly Central Springs, resulting in a shutout win 47-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 8.
The Falcons pulled ahead in front of the Panthers 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Falcons' offense struck to a 35-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Aplington-Parkersburg's upper-hand showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
