Anamosa flies high over Tipton 35-13

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Anamosa put away Tipton 35-13 in Iowa high school football action on September 30.

Anamosa opened with a 7-0 advantage over Tipton through the first quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Anamosa and Tipton were both scoreless.

The Raiders put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 21-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, Anamosa and Tipton squared off with October 1, 2021 at Anamosa High School last season. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

