Anamosa flies high over Tipton 35-13

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Anamosa put away Tipton 35-13 in Iowa high school football action on September 30.

Anamosa opened with a 7-0 advantage over Tipton through the first quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Anamosa and Tipton were both scoreless.

The Raiders put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 21-6 in the last stanza.

