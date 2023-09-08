Ames' advantage forced Iowa City to dig down, but it did to earn a 49-28 win Friday on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Iowa City and Ames faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Iowa City High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Iowa City faced off against Joliet Catholic.

