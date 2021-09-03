 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Algona rolls like thunder over Clear Lake 47-23
0 comments

Algona rolls like thunder over Clear Lake 47-23

{{featured_button_text}}

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Algona broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 47-23 explosion on Clear Lake in Iowa high school football on September 3.

The Bulldogs took charge ahead of the Lions 25-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Algona opened an immense 25-0 gap over Clear Lake at the intermission.

Algona jumped in front of Clear Lake 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News