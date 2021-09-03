Algona rolls like thunder over Clear Lake 47-23

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Algona broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 47-23 explosion on Clear Lake in Iowa high school football on September 3.
The Bulldogs took charge ahead of the Lions 25-7 as the fourth quarter started.
Algona opened an immense 25-0 gap over Clear Lake at the intermission.
Algona jumped in front of Clear Lake 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
