Algona passes stress test against Clear Lake 27-16

Algona tipped and eventually toppled Clear Lake 27-16 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

Algona moved in front of Clear Lake 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Lions made it 21-10.

Algona struck to a 27-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Algona and Clear Lake faced off on September 3, 2021 at Clear Lake High School. Click here for a recap

