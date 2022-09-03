Algona passes stress test against Clear Lake 27-16

Algona tipped and eventually toppled Clear Lake 27-16 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

Algona moved in front of Clear Lake 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Lions made it 21-10.

Algona struck to a 27-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

