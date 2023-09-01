Algona raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-16 win over Forest City in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Algona darted in front of Forest City 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 28-10 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.

Algona pulled to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

