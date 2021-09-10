Algona dismantles Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in convincing manner 47-13

Algona didn't tinker around with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. A 47-13 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.
Recently on August 27 , Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared up on Britt West Hancock in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Algona's command showed as it carried a 27-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Algona's offense moved to a 20-6 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at the intermission.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
