Algona Bishop Garrigan's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Northwood-Kensett 59-22 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Algona Bishop Garrigan and Northwood-Kensett squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.