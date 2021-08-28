Algona Bishop Garrigan flies high over Rockford 50-20

Algona Bishop Garrigan offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rockford with an all-around effort during this 50-20 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 28.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Golden Bears' offense thundered to a 50-12 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
