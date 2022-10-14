Alburnett pockets narrow victory over Columbus Junction Columbus 32-31

Alburnett finally found a way to top Columbus Junction Columbus 32-31 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.
Last season, Alburnett and Columbus Junction Columbus squared off with October 15, 2021 at Alburnett High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 30, Alburnett squared off with Stanwood North Cedar in a football game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.