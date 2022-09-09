Alburnett flexes defensive muscle to keep Lisbon off the scoreboard 14-0

Alburnett corralled Lisbon's offense and never let go to fuel a 14-0 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 9.
Alburnett opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lisbon through the first quarter.
Alburnett darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Pirates and the Lions were both scoreless.
Last season, Lisbon and Alburnett faced off on September 10, 2021 at Alburnett High School. Click here for a recap
