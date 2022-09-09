Alburnett flexes defensive muscle to keep Lisbon off the scoreboard 14-0

Alburnett corralled Lisbon's offense and never let go to fuel a 14-0 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 9.

Alburnett opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lisbon through the first quarter.

Alburnett darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Pirates and the Lions were both scoreless.

