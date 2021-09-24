Alburnett casts spell on Riverside Highland 26-21

A tight-knit tilt turned in Alburnett's direction just enough to squeeze past Riverside Highland 26-21 in Iowa high school football action on September 24.

Alburnett opened with an 8-7 advantage over Riverside Highland through the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Riverside Highland would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 14-8 lead on Alburnett.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

The Pirates avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-7 stretch over the final quarter.

