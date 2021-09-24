Alburnett casts spell on Riverside Highland 26-21

A tight-knit tilt turned in Alburnett's direction just enough to squeeze past Riverside Highland 26-21 in Iowa high school football action on September 24.
Alburnett opened with an 8-7 advantage over Riverside Highland through the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, Riverside Highland would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 14-8 lead on Alburnett.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
The Pirates avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-7 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Alburnett faced off against Lisbon and Riverside Highland took on Wilton on September 10 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.