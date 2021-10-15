 Skip to main content
Ackley AGWSR denies Sheffield West Fork's challenge 30-10

Ackley AGWSR trucked Sheffield West Fork on the road to a 30-10 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Cougars drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over the Warhawks after the first quarter.

Ackley AGWSR's offense moved to a 9-3 lead over Sheffield West Fork at the intermission.

Ackley AGWSR's leg-up showed as it carried a 16-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

