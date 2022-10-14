Ackley AGWSR chalks up convincing victory over Sheffield West Fork 28-6

It was a tough night for Sheffield West Fork which was overmatched by Ackley AGWSR in this 28-6 verdict.

The first quarter gave Ackley AGWSR a 14-0 lead over Sheffield West Fork.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Sheffield West Fork got within 14-6.

There was no room for doubt as the Cougars added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.