Ackley AGWSR chalks up convincing victory over Sheffield West Fork 28-6

It was a tough night for Sheffield West Fork which was overmatched by Ackley AGWSR in this 28-6 verdict.

The first quarter gave Ackley AGWSR a 14-0 lead over Sheffield West Fork.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Sheffield West Fork got within 14-6.

There was no room for doubt as the Cougars added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Ackley AGWSR and Sheffield West Fork squared off with October 15, 2021 at Ackley AGWSR High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on September 30, Sheffield West Fork squared off with Armstrong North Union in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

