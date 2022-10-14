Ackley AGWSR chalks up convincing victory over Sheffield West Fork 28-6

It was a tough night for Sheffield West Fork which was overmatched by Ackley AGWSR in this 28-6 verdict.
The first quarter gave Ackley AGWSR a 14-0 lead over Sheffield West Fork.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Sheffield West Fork got within 14-6.
There was no room for doubt as the Cougars added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.
