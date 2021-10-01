Absolutely nothing: Waverly-Sr drops a goose egg on Marion 42-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Waverly-Sr on Friday as it blanked Marion 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.
Waverly-Sr darted in front of Marion 15-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Go-Hawks' offense struck to a 28-0 lead over the Wolves at halftime.
Waverly-Sr's domination showed as it carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
