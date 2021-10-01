Absolutely nothing: Eldridge North Scott drops a goose egg on Burlington 42-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Eldridge North Scott shutout Burlington 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.
The first quarter gave the Lancers a 14-0 lead over the Grayhounds.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Eldridge North Scott took charge to a 28-0 bulge over Burlington as the fourth quarter began.
