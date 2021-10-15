 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Absolutely nothing: Britt West Hancock drops a goose egg on Greene North Butler 36-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Britt West Hancock's 36-0 beating of Greene North Butler for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.

Britt West Hancock opened with a 6-0 advantage over Greene North Butler through the first quarter.

Britt West Hancock's offense darted to a 12-0 lead over Greene North Butler at the intermission.

The Eagles' dominance showed as they carried a 24-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 1, Britt West Hancock faced off against Hartley H-M-S and Greene North Butler took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on October 1 at Greene North Butler High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News