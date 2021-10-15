Absolutely nothing: Britt West Hancock drops a goose egg on Greene North Butler 36-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Britt West Hancock's 36-0 beating of Greene North Butler for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.
Britt West Hancock opened with a 6-0 advantage over Greene North Butler through the first quarter.
Britt West Hancock's offense darted to a 12-0 lead over Greene North Butler at the intermission.
The Eagles' dominance showed as they carried a 24-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 1, Britt West Hancock faced off against Hartley H-M-S and Greene North Butler took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on October 1 at Greene North Butler High School. For a full recap, click here.
