Abracadabra: Iowa City West vanquishes Muscatine 42-7

Iowa City West painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Muscatine's defense for a 42-7 win in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
The Trojans struck ahead of the Muskies 42-7 as the fourth quarter started.
Iowa City West registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over Muscatine.
The first quarter gave the Trojans a 7-0 lead over the Muskies.
