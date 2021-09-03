 Skip to main content
Abracadabra: Iowa City West vanquishes Muscatine 42-7
Iowa City West painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Muscatine's defense for a 42-7 win in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The Trojans struck ahead of the Muskies 42-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Iowa City West registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over Muscatine.

The first quarter gave the Trojans a 7-0 lead over the Muskies.

