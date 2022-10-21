 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abracadabra: Fairbank Wapsie Valley makes Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's offense disappear 35-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on the scoreboard because Fairbank Wapsie Valley wouldn't allow it in a 35-0 shutout in Iowa high school football action on October 21.

Recently on October 7, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with Britt West Hancock in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

