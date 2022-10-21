Abracadabra: Fairbank Wapsie Valley makes Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's offense disappear 35-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on the scoreboard because Fairbank Wapsie Valley wouldn't allow it in a 35-0 shutout in Iowa high school football action on October 21.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.